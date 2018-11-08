Fayette Junior Optimists Hold Walk for 4-Year-Old Carter Bryan

FAYETTE - Fayette's Junior Optimists held a walk and fundraiser for 4-year-old Carter Bryan.

Bryan has a brain tumor and will have surgery soon to remove it. Originally doctors did not want to operate on it because of its location, but the tumor grew too big to ignore.

The Walk-a-Thon raised about $5,000 dollars and more than 250 people attended. The event also served as a birthday party for Carter, who turns 5-years-old Tuesday, May 22.

The event sold t-shirts and wristbands that said "Walk 4 Carter, Kids Helping Kids." There was also a bounce house for children.