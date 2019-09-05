Fayette man charged for making threats at high school football game

FAYETTE - The Howard Co. prosecuting attorney is charging a man for threatening people at a high school football game Friday.

The felony complaint against Noel O. Parkins says he exhibited a knife in anger, before saying he had a gun and that he was, "going to shoot all of them" while at the high school football game. The complaint does not specify at which high school Parkins allegedly made the threat.

Parkins is being charged with making a terrorist threat in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

He is set to have a bond reduction hearing next week.