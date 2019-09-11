Fayette Police searching for missing woman

FAYETTE - Police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of a Fayette woman to come forward.

Brenn Groseclose, 26, was last seen in Fayette on Saturday, according to a news release. Police said she may be in the Columbia or Jefferson City area.

Officials said Groseclose has blonde hair and brown eyes. They said she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

Fayette Police said anyone with information about Groseclose's disappearance should call them at (660) 248-3605.

Officers told KOMU they could not release more information as of Tuesday evening.