Fayette Police searching for missing woman
FAYETTE - Police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of a Fayette woman to come forward.
Brenn Groseclose, 26, was last seen in Fayette on Saturday, according to a news release. Police said she may be in the Columbia or Jefferson City area.
Officials said Groseclose has blonde hair and brown eyes. They said she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.
Fayette Police said anyone with information about Groseclose's disappearance should call them at (660) 248-3605.
Officers told KOMU they could not release more information as of Tuesday evening.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - President Trump announced he's endorsing Mike Parson for Missouri's governor Tuesday night. Trump made the announcement on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is warning consumers of a voluntary recall of several Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees because of a undeclared... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats want to change Missouri's gun laws during this special legislative session, but they're facing several... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Police are asking anyone with information about the disappearance of a Fayette woman to come forward. Brenn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This year's Patriot Day marks the 18th anniversary of the horrific September 11 terrorist attacks. People across... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Mothers and daycare owners across Missouri were emotional Tuesday while testifying at a hearing about Nathan's Law... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephen Griffith and his wife, Laura Griffith, will likely not recognize the Great Abaco Island in the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri license plates may look a little different once again. The "Back the Blue" plate was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is asking the federal government to expand a disaster declaration for this year's flooding and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The number of active-duty military suicides hit a record mark of 321 suicides in 2018 according to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man has been charged with stabbing his girlfriend's dog, then strangling the animal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Crossing hosted a fundraiser where they raised over $430,000 for Missouri families suffering from medical debt in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ameren was working to fix a damaged wire causing 1,980 customers in the Ashland area to be without... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - A boil order is in place for part of southern Osage County until further notice. Public... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Callaway County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests over the weekend ranging from crimes related to drugs to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted Monday night that they seized 34 pounds of marijuana after pulling... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Department confirmed Monday it began searching a Columbia landfill in connection to Megan Shultz's 2006 disappearance.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-16 on Monday making Missouri a "Model Employer" state. The... More >>
in