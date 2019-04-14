Fayette police warning of officer impersonator

By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FAYETTE - Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout after a man was seen posing as law enforcement Friday morning. 

In a news release, the Fayette Police Department said a woman reported she was stopped by a man impersonating an officer on Highway 5 around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The release said the man was driving a black or dark colored SUV with a spotlight. He activated a siren but did not use any emergency lights, police said.

Officers said the man informed the woman her brake light was out but did not ask for a driver's license or any relevant documents. 

Police said he was wearing a black button-up shirt with a badge and the word "police" on it. They said he was wearing black cargo shorts and a heavy-duty belt but did not appear to be armed. They said the suspect is a bald, heavyset man around 35 to 40 years old. 

The release said it's not the department's standard policy to conduct a traffic stop without activating emergency lights.

Police advised anyone who feels they are being stopped by someone who is not a legitimate officer to immediately call 911.

Police said they're still investigating.

