Fayette Under Boil Advisory

FAYETTE - After a water main break, the city of Fayette is under a boil advisory starting Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

According to a media release by the city, water pressure in some areas have dropped below the standards required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Some areas of the city may not have water.

Here is a list of guidelines provided by the city of Fayette for water usage:

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation and brushing teeth.

2. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from household automatic ice makers. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at lease one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

4. Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking and drinking until notified that the boil advisory has been lifted.

For any questions regarding the advisory please call City Hall at 660-248-5246, the Utility Office at 248-2214 or the Water Plant at 248-2670.