Fayette Woman Arrested for Possession of Prescription Drugs

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested one Fayette woman Sunday night after stopping her car and discovering narcotics.

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, deputies stopped 22-year-old Kayla Schumaker of Fayette, Mo. on I-70 and Rangeline in Boone County. Deputies found out Schumaker had a warrant for her arrest and began to search her car.

Law enforcement discovered prescription medication (a Schedule II narcotic) not prescribed to Schumaker and some drug paraphernalia. Deputies arrested Schumaker for the following charges: