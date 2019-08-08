FBI: 37 trafficking victims rescued in Kansas City in July

KANSAS CITY - Federal agents rescued more than three dozen trafficking victims, including two children, in the Kansas City area in July during a nationwide series of operations targeting the trafficking industry.

In a press release Wednesday, the FBI said 86 bureau-led task forces around the nation carried out 161 operations - all part of a larger effort called "Operation Independence Day" - to identify and recover trafficking victims, and prosecute those who exploit them. In all, 103 children were rescued and 67 suspects arrested.

“Enforcement operations such as this shine a spotlight on these heinous crimes which prey on our most vulnerable, our children. The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, are committed to working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and to provide victims with the services they need,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Netemeyer in the press release.