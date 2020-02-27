FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An FBI agent shot someone inside a central Kansas City apartment building Wednesday but few details were released.
The shooting happened at the Alcazar apartments.
Daniel Netemeyer, assistant special agent in charge for FBI in Kansas City, confirmed the shooting involved an agent. He would not comment on the condition of the person who was shot.
“We’re investigating according to the FBI policy,” he said in a statement. “The investigation will be conducted by our inspection review out of FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.”
Kansas City police were on the scene to assist with the investigation.
