FBI agent to appear in court on misdemeanor assault charge

By: The Associated Press

FULTON (AP) - An FBI agent from Fulton will appear in court next week on a misdemeanor assault charge alleging that he put a teenager in a chokehold and caused the boy to temporarily lose consciousness.

Thirty-seven-year-old Scott A. Armstrong was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault after the March 1 incident. He pleaded not guilty on June 24.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday in Callaway County Court.

The Fulton Sun reports a probable cause statement says Armstrong admitted to placing his arm around the teen's neck and that the boy lost consciousness. The statement did not explain why Armstrong used the chokehold on the teenager.

Armstrong is a member of the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force.