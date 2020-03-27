FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

BELTON (AP) — The FBI said a man who was fatally injured by Missouri agents was the subject of a long terrorism investigation.

The agency said in a news release Wednesday that Timothy Wilson, 36, died Tuesday in Belton while agents were trying to serve a warrant.

The statement said Wilson was planning a bombing at a Kansas City-area hospital that was providing critical care during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI said Wilson was driven by racist, religious and anti-government beliefs. The bureau also said Wilson had taken steps to acquire what he needed to build a bomb.

The release did not detail what happened when agents arrived or how Wilson died.