FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City

1 day 7 hours 51 minutes ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:35:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

BELTON (AP) — The FBI said a man who was fatally injured by Missouri agents was the subject of a long terrorism investigation.

The agency said in a news release Wednesday that Timothy Wilson, 36, died Tuesday in Belton while agents were trying to serve a warrant.

The statement said Wilson was planning a bombing at a Kansas City-area hospital that was providing critical care during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI said Wilson was driven by racist, religious and anti-government beliefs. The bureau also said Wilson had taken steps to acquire what he needed to build a bomb.

The release did not detail what happened when agents arrived or how Wilson died. 

