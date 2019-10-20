FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990

1 day 24 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:34:54 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis have been the victim of homicides at 10 times the national rate for decades, according to a newspaper's analysis of FBI data.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the city's child homicide rate is far greater than that of other cities of a similar size; it is quadruple that of Indianapolis and Kansas City, Missouri, triple Milwaukee's, and double that of Baltimore.

Twelve children ages 17 and younger have been homicide victims in St. Louis this year, an alarming figure that has prompted Gov. Mike Parson to assign Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to help out in the city. The analysis found that 584 children have been killed in the city since 1990, and that 418 of those were in the predominantly black north St. Louis.

"Even if not another bullet went into someone's body in St. Louis, nobody else gets hurt, our children have collectively experienced enough violence for a lifetime," said Washington University trauma surgeon Laurie Punch, an expert on gun violence.

Emma Harrington knows the pain all too well. Two of those child victims called her "granny."

Harrington's house was full of kids in 1991, when two of her daughters and six of their children lived with her. One of the grandchildren was 7-year-old Aaron, a high-achieving second-grader.

In October 1991, Aaron was playing with four other children in the front room when a shot was fired into the home. Aaron was struck in the heart.

"I got shot! I got shot!" the little boy yelled out. He quickly collapsed. He was dead by the time the adults got him to the hospital.

Three people were soon arrested. A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. A 15-year-old who police believe fired the fatal shot was acquitted at trial. Prosecutors dropped the case against the third suspect, a 16-year-old.

Witnesses told detectives that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing gang feud.

Harrington thought about moving after Aaron was killed, but never saw much of a choice.

"Where am I going?" she said. "When you're poor, you're not going anywhere."

Within a couple years of Aaron's death, Harrington was raising 10 children — nine grandchildren along with Derrion Williams, the child of her daughter's friend who was born while his mother was in prison. Harrington didn't want the child to end up in foster care, so she picked him up from prison five hours after his birth and raised him. He called her granny.

In September 2008, when Derrion was 16, he was riding in a car with two other teens when another car pulled up next to them in a gas station and shot him. He was one of 16 children and teens killed in St. Louis that year.

The deaths of the children "wrecked us," Harrington said. "It really did. Something like that destroys a family on down the line."

More News

Grid
List

Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is set to host four senior safety presentations in October. The presentations,... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 8:43:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - More than 600 people and 11 sponsors gathered in Cosmo Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
COLUMBIA — David Cover, a co-pastor at The Crossing, addressed the controversy over last week's sermon by fellow co-paster... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man faces multiple charges in connection to shooting of 13-year-old
UPDATE: Man faces multiple charges in connection to shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBIA -Columbia police arrested a man on multiple charges after the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Saturday night. Cameron... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:15:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was transported to the hospital in relation to a weapons offense Sunday morning, according to... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 11:27:00 AM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis have been the victim of homicides at 10 times the national rate... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:34:54 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:19:49 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
Heavy police presence after crash on U.S. 63 Connector
COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area near the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon. Police responded to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:31:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Community celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month
Community celebrates Disability Employment Awareness Month
COLUMBIA - Community members came together Saturday for a Walk and Roll-A-Thon in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Demonstrators rally for first ever National Period Day
Demonstrators rally for first ever National Period Day
COLUMBIA - Demonstrators rallied at Speakers Circle on Saturday for the first ever National Period Day. Organizers said they... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Columbia police hold annual Xbox with a Cop event
Columbia police hold annual Xbox with a Cop event
COLUMBIA - Community members got the chance to challenge Columbia police officers in their favorite video games during the department's... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:41:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Groups ask Missouri gun dealers to help fight gun suicides
Groups ask Missouri gun dealers to help fight gun suicides
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grassroots organizations are working across Missouri to persuade gun-related business owners to join efforts to limit... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:37:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
SALINE COUNTY — Three Saline County children abducted in 2017 were found in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
JEFFERSON CITY - One Lincoln man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer Friday night on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia. About... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:05:00 AM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
CALIFORNIA - A man heard his sentence on Friday after killing a 20-year-old three years ago for drunk driving. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Friday Night Fever
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
10pm 59°
11pm 59°
12am 58°
1am 58°