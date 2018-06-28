FBI director: Electronic privacy good for Missouri

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - FBI Director James Comey says a new Missouri constitutional amendment on digital privacy is an appropriate legal protection that won't hinder law enforcement.

Comey (COE-mee) visited the FBI's St. Louis field office Wednesday, one day after Missouri voters approved a constitutional safeguard that requires police to obtain warrants before searching or seizing cell phones, emails, computer flash drives and other electronic data.

State lawmakers who pushed for the amendment said they wanted to limit excessive government intrusion such as the recent National Security Agency eavesdropping scandal.

Comey met with leaders of nearly a dozen state and local law enforcement agencies, including St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson. He said the bureau wants to help the city reduce violent crime but declined to discuss specific approaches.