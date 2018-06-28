FBI Documents Show Widespread Southwest Missouri Vice

JOPLIN (AP) - Hundreds of pages of reports from an FBI investigation into illegal gambling in Joplin and the surrounding areas show a wide-ranging vice operation that involved influential people in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.

The Joplin Globe obtained more than 600 pages of documents in response to a Freedom of Information request the newspaper filed in 2012 because the investigation had led to the firing of a Joplin police officer and indictments against three bookmakers.

The documents reveal how the gambling investigation grew into a probe of drug trafficking, prostitution and public corruption.

Eventually the bookies pleaded guilty and received probation, a Kansas prosecutor pleaded guilty to extortion and a Joplin police officer was fired before the investigation closed in August 2011.