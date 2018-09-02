FBI Getting Tips About Mystery Girl in Gypsy Camp

KANSAS CITY - The FBI is looking into whether a child found at a Gypsy camp in Greece is a Kansas City, Mo., girl, although the children's ages don't appear to match.



FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said Tuesday the October 2011 disappearance of Lisa Irwin from her Kansas City home remains an open investigation and that agents follow up on all tips. Patton says the agency began receiving calls after the image of a girl found with a Gypsy couple appeared in media reports.



A dental examination showed the girl in Greece, known only as "Maria," is older than previously thought -- 5 or 6, instead of 4.



Lisa would turn 3 in November. Her family's attorney, John Picerno, says he has spoken to authorities about the investigation in Greece.