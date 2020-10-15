FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to held without bond before trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens oversaw the bail and detention hearing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday for Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. Berens delayed a decision on whether to keep two other Michigan men in custody ahead of trial at the request of attorneys for Adam Fox and Ty Garbin.

A sixth defendant, Barry Croft, was separately ordered on Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan from his home state of Delaware.