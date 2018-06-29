FBI Hopes Reward Cracks Co-Ed's Unsolved Slaying

CHICAGO (AP) - The FBI says solving the killing of a college student found dead after her car broke down on an Illinois interstate in 1992 remains a priority, and the agency hopes a $50,000 reward cracks the case.

FBI officials in Chicago say they hope to resolve the case of Tammy Zywicki, last seen alive 20 years ago Thursday along Interstate 80 near LaSalle. The 21-year-old woman was returning to college in Iowa from her New Jersey home.

Her body turned up nine days later near Joplin, Mo., in a blanket sealed in duct tape.

The horror of the story grabbed headlines: A young woman, described by her mom as an all-American "girly girl," is snatched up, possibly by a predator trucker prowling the nation's highways posing as a Good Samaritan.