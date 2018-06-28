FBI: Man Killed in Highway Shooting Robbed 7 Banks

KANSAS CITY(AP) -- The FBI says a man who was shot and

killed by police along a Missouri interstate had robbed seven

banks.

The Kansas City Star reports that the FBI says it is closing its

investigation into the seven robberies, which occurred from last

July to last month.

The man died Tuesday after being pulled over by an Independence

police officer. Independence police say the man got out of the car

and fired at an officer, who returned fire.

His name has not been released.

The FBI says he held up banks in Kansas City, Independence,

Liberty, Gladstone, St. Joseph and Country Club, Mo.