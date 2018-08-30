FBI, National Guard and police search Springfield home for ricin

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities from the FBI, Springfield police and the National Guard, with some wearing hazmat suits, spent several hours searching a home in north Springfield, and the man who lives there said they were looking for ricin.

KYTV reported the resident, Tony Altman, was arrested Wednesday night, but was later released. He told the station he got castor beans, which are good for getting rid of moles, from a catalog and someone told authorities he was making ricin with them.

The Springfield Police Department said officers served a warrant at the home, and investigators wore protective gear to keep officers and the public safe. Officials have not confirmed what investigators were looking for or what, if anything, they found at the home.