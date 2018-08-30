FBI offers $70K reward for help recovering money from heist

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The FBI is offering a $70,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of what might be the second-biggest cash haul of any St. Louis robbery.

The reward is in connection with the April 4 holdup of a Dunbar Armored Car Co. truck and expires in 30 days. Officials have not disclosed how much was taken, but an attorney for one of the two defendants says authorities told him the loot was about $2 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 30-year-old armored car driver employee Shayne Kier Jones and 34-year-old Charles Edward Johnson are charged in federal court with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats of violence.

The largest St. Louis robbery appears to have been a $6.4 gunpoint heist in 2010 from the office of ATM Solutions.