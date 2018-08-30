FBI offers reward in 2005 Hillsboro disappearance

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The FBI in St. Louis plans to announce a new reward for information in the case of a Hillsboro woman who disappeared nearly a decade ago.

Federal investigators will unveil a new missing-person poster of Amanda K. Jones, who was nine months pregnant when she disappeared in August 2005 at the age of 26.

Jones' daughter Hannah, who is now 13, was scheduled to speak publicly for the first time at the FBI's news conference Tuesday morning.

Amanda Jones told her mother the day she disappeared that she was meeting a man she identified as her unborn child's father. Her unlocked car was found at the Hillsboro Civic Center in Jefferson County. The man denied being the father and said he met with Jones but then left after one hour.