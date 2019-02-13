FBI offers reward in Planned Parenthood fire

COLUMBIA - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sunday's fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia.

The FBI's Kansas City Division is investigating the fire as a possible hate crime. Federal law makes it a civil rights violation to damage or destroy a facility because it provides reproductive services.

Surveillance video shows someone wearing dark clothes walking into the Planned Parenthood clinic around 4 a.m. and later leaving as smoke came from the facility. A fire suppression system put the fire out.

"The circumstances surrounding the fire are coming into focus," the clinic said in a statement. "It is clear that this was an intentional effort to damage our facility in order to disrupt services and block patient access to sexual and reproductive health care."

The FBI said anyone who was in the area early Sunday morning and may have information should call the FBI's Jefferson City office at 573-636-8814.