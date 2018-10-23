FBI releases annual crime report for Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The FBI recently released violent crime statistics for Jefferson City.

Some of the notable Jefferson City 2017 crime rates included:

16 rapes, up from nine in 2016

38 robberies, up from 35 in 2016

94 assaults, down from 126 in 2016

164 burglaries, down from 179 in 2016

1,032 thefts, down from 1,085 in 2016

The amount of murders in Jefferson City remained the same as in 2016, with four recorded murders in Jefferson City in 2017.

Sgt. Robert Clark, Jefferson City Police Captain Over Special Service, said the report can help proactive policing.

"We'll look at the stats, look at the calls and we'll see some of the offenders and some of those things. We go focus in that area for a period of time to try to make that a better place to live in that environment. We've been doing that basically since I've worked here."

Clark also said the report allows the department to find trends.

“We monthly as a command staff look at the numbers and you know we'll look at different areas where trends are going where you might have a lot of car break in's in a certain neighborhood and then that's when we deploy different tactics to go into different areas of the community and solve problems," he said.

He added the report should be taken with a grain of salt.

“if the numbers are down from the previous year great, if they’re up, how can we go about lowering them. But I don’t think you can compare year to year because things change, communities change,” Clark said.

Every year the FBI releases an annual "Crime in the United States" report.

The report is a compilation of offenses, arrests and police employee data reported by more than 16,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.

The full report can be found online at https://www.fbi.gov/









