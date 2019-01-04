FBI says wanted Columbia man fled to Iceland

JEFFERSON CITY - An affidavit filed by the FBI on Thursday said a Columbia man suspected of placing a camera inside a bathroom fled to Iceland shortly after his arrest.

Columbia police arrested Jay Robinson on August 2 after someone found the camera in a bathroom near the children's area of Daniel Boone Regional Library.

On Thursday, the FBI filed a request for a federal arrest warrant for Robinson. According to the affidavit, a search of computer evidence from Robinson's home revealed images of sexual assault, rape, sodomy and invasion of privacy. Other images included hidden camera video taken inside Robinson's home and the library.

Police said Robinson's ex-wife told them he'd said in the past he'd "like to disappear at a moment's notice and start a new life." She added she believed he'd left the country and was working as a "handy-man."

The affidavit said police learned from the Department of Homeland Security that Robinson flew from Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland on August 5. The document further said a Boone County judge issued warrants on October 19 for Robinson on the following charges: thirteen counts of invasion of privacy, one count of forcible rape, eight counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of sodomy.

It concludes with the statement that "there is probable cause to conclude that Robinson has moved or traveled in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to avoid prosecution."