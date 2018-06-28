FBI Searches Offices of Air Evac Lifeteam

West Plains - FBI agents who searched the offices of Air Evac Lifeteam in West Plains are investigating a case related to billing and health care compliance. Air Evac, which provides air ambulance services to rural areas in Missouri and 11 other states, said it cooperated fully when agents served search warrants yesterday. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in West Plains. A company statement said its air services were not disrupted by the F-B-I search. Monte Strait is an F-B-I special agent in charge of the Kansas City division who was in West Plains yesterday. He declined to give any additional information about the search.