FBI seeking suspect in 3 Missouri bank robberies

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a woman suspected of robbing three Missouri banks.

The Kansas City Star reports the robberies occurred June 24 in north Kansas City, July 8 in Blue Springs, and July 14 in Webb City. In each case, the woman said she had a weapon and handed a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect is white, 20 to 30 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches tall.