FBI Seeks Bank Robber Dubbed 'Bucket List Bandit'

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The FBI is using digital billboards around the country to seek information about the serial bank robber dubbed the "Bucket List Bandit."

The suspect, believed to be 55 to 60, is suspected in at least nine robberies in the western and southern U.S. since June. The most recent crime was at a Lindell Bank branch in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Mo., on Aug. 30. He is also suspected of robberies in Columbia, Mo., and in Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee and Illinois.

The FBI calls him the "Bucket List Bandit" because he allegedly told a teller during one robbery that he had just four months to live.