FBI Seeks Suspect in Bank Robberies in 3 States

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Federal agents are looking for a serial bank robber who dons a fake beard and has held up banks in three states.

The FBI in Kansas City says the man is a suspect in robberies at Hometown Bank in Joplin, Mo., on July 13 and the Bank of Blue Valley in Shawnee, Kan., on July 25.

He also is believed to have robbed four banks in Oklahoma

between May 24 and June 29.

The FBI says the man entered several of the banks 30 minutes to two hours before the robberies wearing dark sunglasses and a hat.

He then returns wearing a disguise and demanding money.

He is described as being in his mid-20s to 30s, about 5-foot-10 and 150 to 180 pounds.