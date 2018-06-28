FBI Talking to Iowan Over Alleged bin Laden Threat

MIDDLE AMANA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say the FBI will talk to an Iowa man who co-workers say threatened violence because Osama bin Laden has been killed. Boubker Lamkadmi later said he was only kidding. Lamkadmi of Marengo is charged with making a felony threat of terrorism. His co-workers at Whirlpool's Amana Refrigeration Appliances factory say he told them he would "blow up Amana."

He was arrested at the Middle Amana plant on Tuesday night. Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter told The Des Moines Register that the FBI is talking to Lamkadmi to determine if it was "a bad

joke."

Lamkadmi appeared in court Wednesday. Bond is set at $20,000 and a public defender has been appointed. The public defender's office in Iowa City did not immediately return a call for comment.