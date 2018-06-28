FBI Thinks Kansas City Fugitive is in St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The FBI believes a violent gang member wanted in two Kansas City murders is now in St. Louis. The bureau would like anyone with information about 22-year-old Antwan Wooden to let them know. FBI spokesman Pete Krusing says Wooden is wanted in connection with a murders in January and April. Authorities say and others kidnapped another member of their gang and demanded $50,000 in ransom in April. The hostage worked himself free and managed to kill one of Wooden's alleged accomplices. The FBI says Wooden has large tattoos on the right side of his neck. There's the number 4, and beneath it the letters NBG. The "B" is backward. Wooden is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. Anyone with information about Wooden is asked to call the St. Louis FBI at (314) 231-4324.