FCC fines AT&T for slowing "unlimited" data plans

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 17 2015 Jun 17, 2015 Wednesday, June 17, 2015 7:42:00 PM CDT June 17, 2015 in News
By: Andrea Stoll, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Federal Communications Commission fined AT&T $100 million for slowing down data speeds for customers who bought an unlimited data plan. 

According to the FCC, after customers used a certain amount of data, the company capped speeds at slower rates. The cap provides almost "dial-up" speed service, around 500 kilobytes per second.

To put it in perspective, the speeds required to run Facetime are around 700 kilobytes per second. 

These practices are accepted as legal, but the FCC accuses AT&T of not adequately notifying its customers of the practice. 

This fine is the largest in FCC history. 

AT&T disputes the claim, and released an official statement about the accusations:

"We will vigorously dispute the FCC's assertions. The FCC has specifically identified this practice as a legitimate and reasonable way to manage network resources for the benefit of all customers, and has known for years that all of the major carriers use it. We have been fully transparent with our customers, providing notice in multiple ways and going well beyond the FCC's disclosure requirements."

 

More News

Grid
List

Dow Inc. CEO contributes $6M to new health institute
Dow Inc. CEO contributes $6M to new health institute
COLUMBIA — The CEO of Dow Inc. has donated $6 million to a new University of Missouri health institute... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 Monday, October 14, 2019 12:49:00 PM CDT October 14, 2019 in News

Centralia holding first public safety meeting since officer's firing
Centralia holding first public safety meeting since officer's firing
CENTRALIA - Centralia is holding their first monthly meeting on public safety Monday night since the firing of former Centralia... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 Monday, October 14, 2019 11:51:00 AM CDT October 14, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Father sues man accused in daughter's death during summer flooding
EXCLUSIVE: Father sues man accused in daughter's death during summer flooding
KEYTESVILLE- A mid-Missouri father filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against the man accused of causing his disabled daughter's death... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 Monday, October 14, 2019 11:21:00 AM CDT October 14, 2019 in News

With space dwindling, local national cemetery eyes nearby territories
With space dwindling, local national cemetery eyes nearby territories
JEFFERSON CITY - A local group wants to expand the Jefferson City National Cemetery by relocating East Miller Park across... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 Monday, October 14, 2019 10:25:00 AM CDT October 14, 2019 in News

Community flu clinics pop up in Boone County
Community flu clinics pop up in Boone County
ROCHEPORT - The Columbia Department of Public Health and Human Services is opening community-based pop up flu clinics in Boone... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 Monday, October 14, 2019 10:20:00 AM CDT October 14, 2019 in News

Local Jefferson City group to hold crisis first aid training
Local Jefferson City group to hold crisis first aid training
JEFFERSON CITY - Moms Demand Action is partnering with Stop the Bleed Coalition to hold crisis first aid training on... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 Monday, October 14, 2019 3:40:00 AM CDT October 14, 2019 in News

Sheriff: Drunk driver to blame in fatal Maries County car crash
Sheriff: Drunk driver to blame in fatal Maries County car crash
COLUMBIA - Maries County sheriff's deputies said a drunk driver was to blame in a fatal car crash from early... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 Sunday, October 13, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT October 13, 2019 in News

Crash causes back-up on I-70 in Boone County Sunday afternoon
Crash causes back-up on I-70 in Boone County Sunday afternoon
COLUMBIA - Drivers on I-70 westbound saw 2 mile long delays around mile marker 124 when the Missouri State Highway... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT October 13, 2019 in News

Katy Trail use down by 30,000 people due to flooding
Katy Trail use down by 30,000 people due to flooding
ROCHEPORT - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said the number of people using the Katy Trail is down by... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 Sunday, October 13, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2019 in News

CDC starts monitoring cases of the flu for 2019-2020 season
CDC starts monitoring cases of the flu for 2019-2020 season
COLUMBIA - The CDC began monitoring the 2019-2020 flu season this weekend. And doctors are urging people to get their... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 Sunday, October 13, 2019 2:55:00 PM CDT October 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Six predominantly black churches in Columbia get lifesaving health device
Six predominantly black churches in Columbia get lifesaving health device
COLUMBIA — Six Columbia churches had their first Sunday service with improved emergency health precautions on Oct. 13. The... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 Sunday, October 13, 2019 2:00:00 PM CDT October 13, 2019 in News

28th annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival open
28th annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival open
HARSTBURG – Celebrating another fall season with pumpkin carving, hayrides and a straw maze, the 28th annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 13 2019 Oct 13, 2019 Sunday, October 13, 2019 8:00:00 AM CDT October 13, 2019 in News

Tokyo area shuts down as powerful typhoon lashes Japan
Tokyo area shuts down as powerful typhoon lashes Japan
TOKYO (AP) — A heavy downpour and strong winds pounded Tokyo and surrounding areas on Saturday as a powerful typhoon... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Missouri
3.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Missouri
LILBOURN, Mo. (AP) — A small earthquake has been reported in southeastern Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey says... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 7:41:00 PM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

One dead after car crash in Cooper County
One dead after car crash in Cooper County
COLUMBIA — One person died after a crash in Cooper County Saturday morning. Haven Pennington, 19, drove her Pontiac... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 4:55:00 PM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

Kewpies nearly come home with victory over undefeated Hornets
Kewpies nearly come home with victory over undefeated Hornets
There is 5:40 left in the game. North Kansas City's Ronaldo Calderon kicks a field goal to give the... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:36:00 PM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — The dome of the Missouri Capitol building will be lit pink in honor of breast cancer... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:08:00 PM CDT October 12, 2019 in News

Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival moves parking area
Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival moves parking area
HARTSBURG - The Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival announced parking will be moved to the river roads near the festival grounds. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, October 12 2019 Oct 12, 2019 Saturday, October 12, 2019 5:50:44 AM CDT October 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
4pm 70°
5pm 67°
6pm 64°
7pm 60°