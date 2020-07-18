FCC funding broadband internet expansion in rural Missouri

1 year 1 month 6 days ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 Tuesday, June 11, 2019 4:24:00 PM CDT June 11, 2019 in News
By: Rosemond Crown, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - The Federal Communications Commision (FCC) is giving $24.1 million dollars to expand broadband internet access to areas of rural Missouri. 

The FCC selected Callabyte Technology- a subsidary of Callaway Electric Cooperative in Fulton and CoMo Connect- a subsidary of Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton.

Callabyte Technology will receive $2.17 million to service 1,485 customers and CoMo Connect will receive $21.97 million. 

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the funds will "bring [rural communities] to the right side of the digital divide and give them access to the 21st century opportunities that broadband offers."

The FCC grant is part of the government's Connect America program which looks to spend $1.98 billion to expand broadband access to rural American communities within 10 years.

CEO of Callaway Electric Cooperative, Clint Smith, said the lack of broadband internet access in rural communities is an issue of cost. 

"For a mile of investment in fiber optic lines there are very few people living within that mile to pay of that investment," Smith said.

A 2018 FCC report found more than 14 million Americans living in rural areas lasck access to to broadband internet- which it defines as internet with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 3 mbps.

Smith said the increase in internet access will translate to increasing development for rural communities.

"We look at it as economic development here," Smith said. "It should contribute to growth in Callaway County by providing more to tax bases."

The grant money will be given to the company over a 10 year period.

Under the grant, the FCC requires the companies to make service available to at least 40 percent of the expanded areas within three years and 100 percent of the area within six years.

More News

Grid
List

Community mourning over deadly Wendy's truck crash
Community mourning over deadly Wendy's truck crash
SEDALIA - A pickup truck crashed into the wall of a Wendy's restaurant leaving one person dead and six injured.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 10:40:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

More contact tracers in Boone County, but health department says they're still stretched thin
More contact tracers in Boone County, but health department says they're still stretched thin
COLUMBIA - More contact tracers have been trained in Columbia, but the Boone County Health Department says tracers are still... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 6:46:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Food Truck Friday created to boost local businesses
Food Truck Friday created to boost local businesses
COLUMBIA —Columbia residents came out to Shepard Park on Friday evening to support local food trucks. Food Truck Friday... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Arraignment date set for CPD officer charged with death of 4-year-old
Arraignment date set for CPD officer charged with death of 4-year-old
COLUMBIA — The trial of a Columbia police officer charged with the death of a 4-year-old girl will continue. ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 6:25:18 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

FCC approves 988 to be 3-digit number for national suicide hotline starting in 2022
FCC approves 988 to be 3-digit number for national suicide hotline starting in 2022
(CNN) -- In two years, individuals in suicidal crisis seeking help will have a number that's easy to remember and... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 5:11:55 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Truman VA care packages reach veterans from a distance
Truman VA care packages reach veterans from a distance
COLUMBIA —As COVID-19 continues to change how veterans receive care and connect with healthcare providers, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

MU lays off eight, furloughs 671 employees this week
MU lays off eight, furloughs 671 employees this week
COLUMBIA —MU laid off eight employees and furloughed 671 this week as the university continues to face... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 4:09:50 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

SEC athletes who miss season over COVID fears won't lose scholarships
SEC athletes who miss season over COVID fears won't lose scholarships
COLUMBIA — Student athletes in the Southeastern Conference who choose not to play sports during the fall 2020 semester due... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 3:19:50 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Stephens College announces layoffs
Stephens College announces layoffs
COLUMBIA — Stephens College announced Friday that it laid off 30 employees for a total savings of about $1.2 million.... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 1:56:39 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

MU Health Care confirms missing COVID-19 tests; Patients react
MU Health Care confirms missing COVID-19 tests; Patients react
COLUMBIA — A spokesperson for MU Health Care confirmed that about 100 COVID-19 tests have gone missing. "We are... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

State fair to convert to youth livestock show among pandemic concerns
State fair to convert to youth livestock show among pandemic concerns
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Fair will pivot to just a youth livestock show, fair officials announced Friday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 1:03:42 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces cancer recurrence, will remain on the Supreme Court
Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces cancer recurrence, will remain on the Supreme Court
(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. The treatment... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 12:13:00 PM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Parson boasts economic recovery as Missouri's COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000
Parson boasts economic recovery as Missouri's COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000
JEFFERSON CITY (Missourian) - Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points in June, a statistic that Gov. Mike... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 11:15:15 AM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia
US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The United States on Thursday carried out its second federal execution in three days following... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 11:03:54 AM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

Census takers start visiting Boone County homes
Census takers start visiting Boone County homes
BOONE COUNTY - Any households who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census will be visited by census takers... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 10:59:04 AM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

One person died, another injured in Macon County rollover crash
One person died, another injured in Macon County rollover crash
MACON COUNTY - One man died in a rollover crash in Macon County on Thursday afternoon. 73-year-old David Russell... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 10:00:00 AM CDT July 17, 2020 in News

4 women killed in St. Joseph crash; toddler survived
4 women killed in St. Joseph crash; toddler survived
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says four women have died in a rollover crash north in... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, July 17 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Friday, July 17, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT July 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
6am 75°
7am 77°
8am 80°
9am 83°