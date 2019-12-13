FCC votes to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
UNITED STATES - U.S. regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline in order to make it easier to seek help and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.
Similar to 911 for emergencies, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help once it's implemented.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK. Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers.
Thursday's vote by the Federal Communications Commission starts the months-long process to set up 988. The next step is a comment period before the FCC moves to an order.
