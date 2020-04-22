FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test

UNITED STATES - The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a news release from the agency.

The LabCorp home self-collection kit, which the FDA issued emergency use authorization for, includes a specific Q-tip-style cotton swab for patients to use to collect their sample.

The "test permits testing of a sample collected from the patient’s nose using a designated self-collection kit that contains nasal swabs and saline. Once patients self-swab to collect their nasal sample, they mail their sample, in an insulated package, to a LabCorp lab for testing. LabCorp intends to make the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kits available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order, in the coming weeks," according to the statement.