FDA Approves Flumist

Now a new FDA approval is making it easier for children to get vaccinated. Wednesday the FDA expanded the use of Flumist, a nasal spray vaccine, to include young children. Only one in five infants and toddlers got full vaccines last year. Experts say 36 thousand people will die from the flu this year and 100 of them are children.

New Source for Stem Cell

Researchers have identified a new source of adult stem cells that could lead to treatments that don't require embryonic stem cells. Researchers from weill cornell medical college and howard hughes medical institute did the study. Using mice... Researchers turned early sperm cells into several types of adult stem cells. They found cells programmed to become sperm have the ability to be reprogramed into adult stem cells.These cells can then become any type of cell in the body.

Walking for Cancer

A man from Washington State has almost completed a coast to coast trek for cancer research. 28-year old Matt Gregory ditched his job to raise cancer awareness after losing his mother to the disease. He has already walked for 383 days and stayed at 87 different homes during his trek from bellingham, washington to key west, florida.