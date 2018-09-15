FDA Directory Incomplete and Outdated

WASHINGTON - The federal directory of prescription drugs is out of date and incomplete, according to a government review. The Health and Human Services Department's inspector general found the FDA directory doesn't even list 9,000 new medications but still includes 34,000 drugs no longer on the market. The federal directory is intended to help government agencies handle recalls, identify medication errors and control imports. Since 1990, directory has tripled in size. The FDA says it's trying to fix the problem.