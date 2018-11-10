FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors

16 hours 20 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 11:45:35 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News
By: Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

(CNN) -- Taking on epidemic levels of teen e-cigarette use, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce new restrictions on the sale of e-cigarette products an agency official confirmed Thursday.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is expected to announce a ban on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes in convenience stores and gas stations as early as next weekThe agency will impose age-verification requirements for online sales. Flavored e-cigarette products would be available in vape and tobacco shops.

Gottlieb is also expected to propose a ban on menthol in regular cigarettes.

The new restrictions were first reported by the Washington Post.

The convenience store ban on flavored e-cigarette sales would not include menthol. Because the FDA will continue to allow the sale of menthol in regular cigarettes, the agency doesn't want to give cigarettes an advantage over e-cigarettes.

E-cigarette makers argue the devices help adult smokers give up cigarettes -- potentially saving them from related illnesses -- by giving a nicotine fix without the smoke and smell of combustible cigarettes. The scientific consensus is still out on the long-term health effects of vaping.

About 6.9 million adults used e-cigarettes in 2017, according to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But the FDA says it didn't foresee the "epidemic" of youth e-cigarette use. More than 2 million middle and high school students were current users of e-cigarettes in 2017, the FDA said, and e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product by youth.

The FDA announced in September it would investigate major e-cigarette makers Juul, MarkTen, Vuse, Blu and Logic, including reviews of marketing and sales practices. It also said it cracked down on 1,300 retailers who illegally sold e-cigarettes to minors.

CNN reached out to Juul but did not immediately hear back.

The FDA recently launched a massive education campaign aimed at the nearly 10.7 million teens at risk for e-cigarette use, taking the message that vaping is dangerous into high school bathrooms and social media feeds.

"E-cigs have become an almost ubiquitous -- and dangerous -- trend among teens," Gottlieb said in September. "The disturbing and accelerating trajectory of use we're seeing in youth, and the resulting path to addiction, must end. It's simply not tolerable."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:24:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:48:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:19:52 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:16:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Two women from El Salvador discuss migrant caravan issue
Two women from El Salvador discuss migrant caravan issue
COLUMBIA - Zulma Hernandez from El Salvador wants people to know why some Central Americans are moving slowly on foot... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 12:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida
91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida
FLORIDA - 91-year-old Mary Kennedy is battered, bruised but not broken. She's now recovering after being attacked and robbed in... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 12:19:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors
FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors
(CNN) -- Taking on epidemic levels of teen e-cigarette use, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 11:45:35 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

New information released on missing Camdenton boy
New information released on missing Camdenton boy
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released new vehicle registration information related to a missing 6-year-old boy on... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 11:12:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri in effect until 9 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri in effect until 9 p.m.
COLUMBIA - The second snowfall of the season could be underway for mid-Missouri. KOMU 8's weathercaster Matt Beckwith said people... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:36:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Truman VA Hospital honors veterans for Veterans Day
Truman VA Hospital honors veterans for Veterans Day
COLUMBIA - Veterans Day falls on a Sunday, but Truman VA Hosptial held a Veteran Observance event on Friday to... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:32:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Trump: Immigrants crossing border illegally won't receive asylum
Trump: Immigrants crossing border illegally won't receive asylum
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday invoked extraordinary national security powers to deny asylum to migrants who enter... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 9:49:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Dinosaurs in mid-Missouri bring people from across the country
Dinosaurs in mid-Missouri bring people from across the country
CENTRALIA - Larry Vennard's yard is very different from his neighbors, or most people's for that matter. His yard is... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:33:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 17°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 18°
5am 17°
6am 16°
7am 17°