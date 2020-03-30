February is Earthquake Awareness Month in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State emergency officials say Missourians need to prepare for a potential earthquake.

February is Earthquake Awareness Month and the 202nd anniversary of the 1812 New Madrid earthquake. State Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barrett says an earthquake offers no advanced warning - unlike other natural disasters - and would have a significant and long-term effect on Missouri.

Several events are planned in conjunction with the earthquake designation. The Missouri Seismic Safety Commission meets Tuesday and the St. Louis Science Center is conducting an awareness day Saturday. A program also is scheduled Feb. 22 at Onondaga Cave State Park.

The New Madrid seismic zone is centered in southeastern Missouri and is the most active fault east of the Rocky Mountains.

 

