Fed Decision on Pace of Bond Purchases is Awaited

4 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 18 2013 Dec 18, 2013 Wednesday, December 18, 2013 4:14:49 AM CST December 18, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Investors are waiting to see whether one of Ben Bernanke's final acts as chairman of the Federal Reserve will be to announce a pullback in the Fed's bond purchases. The purchases have been intended to keep long-term loan rates low to spur economic growth.

It's a close call.

But most economists think that when the Fed's latest policy meeting ends Wednesday, it will announce that it's maintaining its pace of $85 billion a month in bond purchases despite a drop in unemployment to 7 percent and other improving economic data.

One factor in the Fed's hesitance to reduce its stimulus is that inflation remains historically low. The Fed's optimal rate is 2 percent. For the 12 months ending in October, consumer inflation as measured by the Fed's preferred index is just 0.7 percent, well below its target. The Fed is as concerned about under-shooting the inflation target as over-shooting it. Both are seen as threats to the economy.

On Wednesday, Bernanke will also give his final quarterly news conference. His second four-year term as chairman ends Jan. 31, when Vice Chair Janet Yellen will likely succeed him. The Senate is expected to approve Yellen's nomination this week.

Most analysts think the Fed will start trimming its bond purchases at one of its next two meetings, either in January or March.

The decision carries high stakes for individuals, businesses and global financial markets. A pullback in the bond buying would likely send long-term rates up and stock and bond prices down.

That the Fed is even considering slowing its stimulus is testament to the economy's improvement. Hiring has been robust for four straight months. Unemployment is at a five-year low of 7 percent. Factory output is up. Consumers are spending more at retailers. Auto sales haven't been better since the recession ended 4½ years ago.

What's more, the stock market is near all-time highs. Inflation remains below the Fed's target rate. And the House has passed a budget plan that seems likely to avert another government shutdown next year. The Senate is expected to follow suit.

"It really feels like the economy has finally hit escape velocity," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, citing a term Bernanke has used for an economy strong enough to propel growth and shrink unemployment without the Fed's extraordinary help.

Still, only one-fourth of more than three dozen economists surveyed last week by The Associated Press expect the Fed to scale back its bond purchases this week.

The economists surveyed by the AP think Yellen will be more "dovish" than Bernanke - that is, more likely to stress the need to reduce still-high unemployment than to worry about inflation that might arise from the Fed's policies.

Bernanke's mention in June that the Fed might start to reduce its bond purchases before year's end sent stocks and bonds into a temporary tailspin. They have since recovered. Stocks are trading near new highs. And the rate on the benchmark 10-year Treasury has stabilized, though it's still a full percentage point above its level in early May.

The calmness among investors suggests that they've absorbed a point Bernanke has stressed repeatedly: That even after the Fed scales back its bond purchases, it will still provide significant support for the economy. Fed officials have invoked the imagery of a driver easing up on a gas pedal without pressing the brakes.

In addition, the Fed plans to leave its key policy lever for short-term rates at a record low near zero, where it's been since December 2008. It's said it plans to leave its short-term rate ultra-low at least as long as unemployment remains above 6.5 percent and the outlook for inflation doesn't top 2.5 percent.

An unemployment rate of 6.5 percent wouldn't automatically trigger a rate increase, Bernanke has said. To stress that short-term rates will remain ultra-low, some Fed officials favor announcing an unemployment threshold of 6 percent before any rate increase would be considered.

Some economists think the Fed may decide to leave its policy unchanged in December just because Bernanke and other officials have sent no clear signal of their intentions.

"Reducing bond purchases is going to happen at some point, but I don't think they have done enough explaining yet to prepare the markets for the move," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Mesirow Financial.

Once the Fed does slow its bond purchases, many economists think it will start by reducing its monthly pace by just $10 billion to $75 billion. But much will return on the collective decision-making of a policy committee with an evolving membership.

Because of the transition from Bernanke to Yellen and the need to fill other spots on the Fed's policy panel, economists In part because of such changes, some think the Fed might decide not to trim its bond purchases until March - the first meeting with Yellen in charge.

"I think they will wait until March when they have a new team in place," said Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at the Martin Smith School of Business at California State University.

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine's chief... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 5:11:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
CALIFORNIA - Information on the death of a 5-year-old child Wednesday might not be available for months, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body of Marine found in Big Piney River identified
UPDATE: Body of Marine found in Big Piney River identified
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was identified as Pfc. Corey Staten, according to a press... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7pm 85°
8pm 83°
9pm 79°
10pm 76°