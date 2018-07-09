Fed Inmate Indicted for Killing Another Inmate

SPRINGFIELD - Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against an inmate at a federal prison hospital in Springfield who's accused of killing another inmate.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri said in a release Thursday that a grand jury has indicted 56-year-old Ulysses Jones Jr. on charges of murder, murder by a federal prisoner serving a life term and assault.

Jones is an inmate at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, where he's serving a life sentence for murder. The indictment accuses Jones of killing fellow inmate Timothy Baker in 2006 while Baker slept.

The prosecutor's office says it's seeking the death penalty in part because Baker was infirm and "particularly vulnerable."

A lawyer for Jones didn't immediately respond to a message for comment.