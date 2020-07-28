Federal affordable housing tenants can now be issued evictions

By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The federal government has lifted a ban on evicting federally supported tenants.

This affects federally supported housing, housing authority tenants, Section 8 housing, and project-based housing.

In local moratoriums such as in Boone County, the bans were lifted in early June, letting landlords take tenants to court over evictions.

Roger Dyer, an attorney at Mid-Missouri Legal Services, said there is no defense in court for losing your job. 

There's very few defenses available to a tenant whose not paid rent and unfortunately there's not a defense available for someone whose unable to pay rent due to a loss of job even if it's due to a national pandemic,” said Dyer.

Dustin Murphy, a Columbia resident, said his landlords were very helpful when the pandemic started.

“During all of this the landlords have been good when we had issues financially,” said Murphy. “They said if there is anything you need help with let them know, they will help out, they’re very nice people.”

The federal government also issued the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act) at the end of March to help Americans economically for items such as rent and food through the pandemic.

Dyer also said that tenants do have rights and time to pay their rent if an eviction notice is given out.

“There is still a requirement from the CARES Act that the landlord give the tenant 30 days notice before they file a lawsuit,” said Dyer. “But landlords are free at this time to issue notices to vacate and once that 30 days is up then they’ll be free to file that eviction lawsuit.”

For more information on housing security go to como.gov where the Columbia Housing Programs Division has information to help residents during the pandemic.

