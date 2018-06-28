Federal agency to study contamination at Missouri creek

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal agency has announced that it plans to study radiological contamination at a north St. Louis County creek that some residents are concerned may be linked to several cases of cancer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry plans to gather information on contamination at Coldwater Creek for the next 18 to 24 months. The agency met with residents Wednesday.

Since 2013, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been removing soil contaminated by processing waste from a nuclear weapons program in a government storage site near Lambert St. Louis International Airport.

The Missouri health department is looking at whether cancer cases in the area around the creek are connected to contaminated water. The St. Louis County Health Department plans a health survey of people who grew up in the area in the '70s and '80s.