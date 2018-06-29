Federal Budget Cuts Ground Kansas City Air Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The annual Kansas City Air Show has been canceled because of federal budget cuts that grounded the popular Blue Angels and other military support for the air show industry.

KC Air Show director Ed Noyallis says the event was not possible without the support of the military aircraft. The Kansas City Star reports as many as 350 air shows across the country have been negatively impacted by the cutbacks.

Air show officials say cancellation of the Kansas City event has a direct economic impact of more than $2 million. Among those hurt are performers, food and novelty vendors and exhibitors who make their living working at the shows.

Organizers say those who bought air show tickets online should look to receive a refund in coming week