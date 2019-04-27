Federal charges filed against Moberly man accused of Social Security fraud

COLUMBIA - A Moberly man charged with financial exploitation in circuit court is in federal custody on three federal charges.

A grand jury indicted Lawrence Warfel for aggravated identity theft, theft of government funds and the unlawful transfer/possession/use of another's means of identification. The indictment was handed down January 10; Warfel was taken into custody in February.

Warfel was charged in Randolph County in September 2018 after he allegedly started taking his missing wife's Social Security money out of her Social Security account. Court documents said Warfel started taking the money out at around the same time family members of the wife, identified in documents as "P.W.," said she went missing.

The federal indictment accuses Warfel of using P.W.'s debit card "with the intent to commit, and in connection to the felony crime of theft of government funds." It said Warfel took $2,230 in Social Security funds from February to June 2018.

Warfel has a hearing scheduled in Randolph County for mid-May, but it's unclear whether his federal charges will affect that court date.