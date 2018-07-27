Federal charges filed in Jefferson City Walgreens robbery

Jerome King (left) and Daijahm Reed (right)

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed federal charges against three of the four suspects from Wednesday's robbery at the Walgreens on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City.

Jerome King, Raymond Craig and Daijahm Reed face charges of robbery and using a gun during a robbery.

According to the complaints, Craig and Reed were two of the three suspects to enter the Walgreens and steal medications at gunpoint. The stolen medications included the pain medications hydrocodone and oxycodone in various forms, worth nearly $10,000 in all.

When police arrived, three of the suspects got away in a red car with Indiana plates. That led to a chase, which ended near Holts Summit after state troopers used a spike strip. Authorities caught the driver of the car, identified as King, but the other two got away. Craig was identified as one of those two suspects, still at large.

King reportedly admitted driving the other men to Walgreens, but claimed he didn't know they planned to rob it. He later apparently admitted to observing the inside of the store and reporting the number of people inside to Craig.

Police caught Reed after he apparently went to someone's home and asked to use a phone. Court documents said Reed told the homeowner he was from Indianapolis and admitted to robbing Walgreens.

The homeowner called police and told them Reed was on the roof of the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Missouri Boulevard. Officers found and arrested him there.