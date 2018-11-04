Federal Court Allows Some State Drug Tests

JEFFERSON CITY- A federal judge upholds random drug testing for some Missouri Department of Mental Health employees, but Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled that others who challenged the policy should be exempt. The lawsuit had sought to strike down the random testing policy as an unconstitutional violation of Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches. Laughrey refused to issue such a sweeping decision. Instead, she said the state had shown a special need for the random drug testing at its habilitation centers for people with mental and developmental disabilities. She issued a permanent injunction against enforcing the policy against the three plaintiffs, who worked at other locations.