Federal Employees in Columbia Return Back to Work

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, October 17 2013 Oct 17, 2013 Thursday, October 17, 2013 8:01:00 AM CDT October 17, 2013 in News
By: Catie Laylin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The U.S. government shutdown ended Wednesday night. Thursday morning many furloughed government employees returned to their jobs.

After 16 days off the job, most employees are having to catch up on all the work they have missed.

Employees at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Columbia were trying to catch up on the work they had missed while they were absent. 

The Office of Personnel Management is asking agencies to be flexible by allowing them to work at home and and in some cases allowing excused absences.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City schools could be arming nurses with anti-overdose drug
Jefferson City schools could be arming nurses with anti-overdose drug
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public School nurses could be getting a new medication to add to their medicine cabinets... More >>
25 minutes ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 2:42:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Tipton man taken into custody for stealing
Tipton man taken into custody for stealing
TIPTON - David Dubois was taken into custody on Monday for stealing. A property owner in Fortuna, Mo. reported... More >>
36 minutes ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Search underway again Thursday for missing woman
Search underway again Thursday for missing woman
COLUMBIA - The search of the Lamine River for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge entered its third consecutive... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 12:49:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

State Auditor's Office receives 6 nonpartisan state demographer applications
State Auditor's Office receives 6 nonpartisan state demographer applications
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Auditor's Office announced today they will deliver to Senate Leadership at least six completed... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 12:44:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

MU student arrested for sexual assault at residence hall
MU student arrested for sexual assault at residence hall
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged a man with sodomy on Thursday after a reported sexual assault at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 12:32:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Two North Carolina men arrested in Cooper County drug bust
Two North Carolina men arrested in Cooper County drug bust
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested two men when they found $1.1 million worth of THC vape... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:47:00 AM CST December 05, 2019 in News

House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says
House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:38:29 AM CST December 05, 2019 in News

City of Columbia to host a panel introducing candidates for fire chief
City of Columbia to host a panel introducing candidates for fire chief
COLUMBIA - Columbia's search for a new fire chief is coming to a close. A community relations specialist for... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 1:48:00 AM CST December 05, 2019 in News

Three dead and one injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor
Three dead and one injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) - The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two, and wounded one at the Pearl Harbor... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 10:04:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

AG Eric Schmitt writes letter of support to Cameron football team over prayer
AG Eric Schmitt writes letter of support to Cameron football team over prayer
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a letter of support to the Cameron football team after the... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 8:31:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to nearby search for missing woman in Lamine River
Neighbors react to nearby search for missing woman in Lamine River
COOPER COUNTY - Neighbors who live near the Lamine River have watched the search for missing Columbia woman, Mengqi Ji... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Shooting victim dies two weeks after shooting
Shooting victim dies two weeks after shooting
COLUMBIA - The victim of an attempted homicide in mid-November died in her home Friday. The Columbia Police Department... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 4:40:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Homeowners react to proposed property tax increase in 2020 budget
Homeowners react to proposed property tax increase in 2020 budget
COLUMBIA – Boone County's sales tax revenue has been steadily decreasing in recent years - and homeowners in the county... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 3:06:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

NAMI supports parents of children still coping after May tornado
NAMI supports parents of children still coping after May tornado
ELDON - The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, hosted the first of two community meetings on Wednesday to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 2:30:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Barry Odom speaks out for first time since firing
Barry Odom speaks out for first time since firing
COLUMBIA - Former MU football coach Barry Odom released a statement Wednesday following his termination over the weekend. In... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 10:50:00 AM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Special Olympics will host a meeting on Wednesday in search of volunteers to be part... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 8:00:00 AM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been almost seven months since a tornado tore through Eldon and Jefferson City, but trauma for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST December 04, 2019 in News

Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
SEDALIA — Gov. Mike Parson has a plan for more and better jobs in mid-Missouri. The governor spoke at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 8:32:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4pm 56°
5pm 53°
6pm 51°
7pm 50°