COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that they're changing how COVID-19 vaccine doses are allocated to states.
The Department says vaccine production is predictable enough to release the entire current supply while also ensuring a timely second dose. Also, states are asked to open up vaccinations to everyone 65 and older as well as adults under 65 with a comorbidity.
"States should not be waiting to complete 1a priorities before proceeding to broader categories of eligibility," U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said.
Furthermore, the Department doesn't want states to center vaccinations at hospitals but allow for more points of distribution in the community.
"States should move on to pharmacies, community health centers, and mass vaccination sites," Azar said.
Lastly, in two weeks, states will be allocated vaccines based on how fast they're administered and the number of residents over 65.
"It gives states a strong incentive to ensure doses are going toward protecting people rather than sitting on shelves or in freezers," Azar said.
KOMU 8 reached out to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to understand what these changes mean locally and for the state.
"We've heard several different things about what potentially could be coming. That could be adding more folks to Phase 1a, or moving folks from 1b to 1a, or starting to open Phase 1b," Boone Health Department Public Information Specialist Sara Humm said.
She said they've heard conflicting information both at the federal and state level regarding the changes. She expects to receive more guidance from the state on Friday.
DHSS said in an email that they will hear directly from their federal partners Tuesday and will discuss what recommendations will be implemented at the state level. The department said clarity on future quantities and any increases of vaccine shipments will inform those decisions and any changes.
DHSS said they will notify the public this week if any adjustments are made to the state's current plan.