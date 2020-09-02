Federal government to provide new relief funds for Missouri nursing facilities

COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Human Services will provide nearly $84 million in coronavirus relief funding to 520 nursing homes in Missouri.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) made the announcement on Thursday.

"The coronavirus is taking a tragic, devastating toll on seniors in nursing homes across the nation," he said. "The funding announced today will help these facilities expand testing capabilities, increase staffing, and purchase personal protective equipment."

The funding was included as part of the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provided a total of $175 billion for hospitals and health care providers nationwide.

According to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, Missouri currently ranks 36th in the nation in nursing home coronavirus cases per 1,000 residents, and 37th in deaths per 1,000 residents

In total, there have been 3,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri nursing homes since the pandemic began, with a death toll of about 650.

HHS had previously provided nearly $165.4 million in coronavirus relief funding to skilled nursing facilities in Missouri.

The state has also received two funding allocations that amount to $893 million for hospitals and health care providers in response to the pandemic.