Federal grand jury indicts former felon on firearm charges

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a felon from Linn who is accused of illegally possessing a dozen firearms.

Court documents released Monday reveal a grand jury charged 58-year-old Charles Howard Trimble Feb. 25 with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The documents were made public after Trimble's court appearance.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone with a prior felony conviction to possess firearms or ammunition.

Trimble has prior felonies for driving while intoxicated, unlawful use of a weapon and forgery.

The case now moves to a federal jury trial.