Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine

JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing nine guns.

Brandon McNeese, 33 of Jefferson City was charged in a two-count indictment for allegedly distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint, according to a news release.

Authorities said McNeese sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $2,000 in August of 2018.

The suspect has prior federal felony convictions for possession of crack cocaine.

During the investigation, investigators found several small bags underneath McNeese's parked vehicle. A K9 was used during the search of his vehicle and the bags were found to contain controlled substances. Inside the vehicle, investigators also found several reportedly stolen firearms in the trunk.